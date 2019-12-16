Twenty-five graduated from WRJC Center on Friday

Wyoming’s Wind River Job Corps Center in Riverton celebrated the graduation of 25 students in a ceremony on campus Friday, December 13. Students successfully completed various programs including Building Construction Technologies and Carpentry, Welding, Truck Driving and Heavy Equipment Operation, Petroleum Technology, Business Administration and Health Care. Through these program student received numerous certifications that make them employment-ready in their chosen fields.

Wind River Job Corps center Director, Kim Zufelt welcomed the large audience of students and families. Academic Programs Manager, Jeff Rubinski, presented letters of congratulations from U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso.

The keynote community speaker, Riverton Mayor Rich Gard, spoke to the importance of training students for the workforce, and of doing little things right as a foundation for bigger things.

Riverton Mayor Rich Gard expressed his pride in the graduating class, ensuring them their decision to attend Wind River Job Corps was the right one.

Heavy Equipment Operations student Nicholas Finnegan also addressed the assembly tell the story of how he came to Wind River Job Corps. He urged students to be their best and to be grateful for the “best” support of others on your worst days. He also acknowledged appreciation for the staff and instructors at the center.

Graduates included Spencer Badger, Tromas Buckner, Jr., Alisha Capitan, Brandon Crider, Abel Deluna Munoz, Jesse Espinosa, Tarren Friday, Arron Hamilton, Jeremiah Hardin, I Javya Hogue, Hannah Kirk, Jesse Martin, Michaelia Moses, Moncerrat Naranjo Salazar, Cameron Rivera, Christian Rutiaga, Keana Silletto, Cassidy Suedekum, Nicholas Svilar, Walter Tidzump, Brianna Vastine, Jazzmyn Wakefield, Brian Winkler, Erin Wright and Samantha Wrobel.

The formal event ended with the tassel ceremony conducted by the center’s Deputy Director Russ Johns.