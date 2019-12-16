Aug 7, 1956 – Dec 10, 2019

Randall “Randy” Frisbee, 63, of Riverton passed away the Help for Health Hospice home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. As were his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Randall Lee Frisbee was born on August 7, 1956 in Basin, WY to Roy and Virginia (Paumer) Frisbee. He grew up in Hyattville on the family ranch with his brother and three sisters.

On October 1, 1999 he married Cheryl Ellison in Sheridan, WY. The have made their home in Riverton for the last twenty years.

Randy was a heavy equipment operator all of his working career and also farmed for local area farmers during his early years. He was devoted to his trade and to his farming.

When Randy had spare time he enjoyed wood working and was excellent at it. He loved to go fishing and build and fly remote control airplanes.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Frisbee of Riverton, WY; daughters, Megan (Brian) Frisbee of Kansas City, MO, and Rene (Craig) Allen of Spanaway, WA; mother, Virginia Frisbee of Basin, WY; brother, Dan Frisbee of Basin, WY; sisters, Karen (Michael) Vigil of Basin, WY, Joni (Mark) Hamilton of Thermopolis, WY, and Terri (Ron) Donaldson of Kansas City, MO; five step children; eighteen grandchildren., three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Frisbee.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.