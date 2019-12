It will be quite cold today with patchy morning fog, especially in the valleys with isolated snow showers in the western mountains. Becoming breezy this afternoon from Rock Springs through Casper in the wind prone areas, including Southeast Fremont County.

The National Weather Service Forecasts for the Wind River Basin for Monday:

For Riverton:

Today

Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -12. Wind chill values as low as -20. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -25. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

For the Lander Foothills:

Today

Sunny, with a steady temperature around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

For Dubois and Upper Wind River Basin: