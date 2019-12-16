Oct 22, 1988 – Dec 12, 2019

A Memorial service for Marshal “Mav” Reller, 31, will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Mr. Reller passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was born on October 22, 1988 in Deadwood, South Dakota, son of Bret L. and Maralee S. (Nelson) Reller. He grew up in Lead, SD and attended elementary school in Nislend, SD before moving to Buffalo Center, Iowa where he graduated from North Iowa High School. He and his mom moved to Riverton, WY in January of 2019.

Mav was excellent with numbers and memorization which allowed him to be an amazing tutor to a number of students.

He enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling and playing video games with his sister, Mackenzie and her boyfriend, Trevor. He also liked to draw, watch Netflix, eat hot chicken and use the computer as well as collect Pokemon and swords. Mav especially loved his dogs, Chi Chi, Roxy, Monkey, Calie and Taz and the crazy cat, Janice.

Survivors include his mother, Maralee Detimore and her partner, Robert “Bobby Dick” Smith of Riverton; father, Bret and his wife, Catherine Reller of South Dakota; sisters, Mackenzie “Rue” Reller and her boyfriend, Trevor and Ashley Ellis; aunt, Alicia and her husband, Tim Heckel of Gillette, WY.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward L. and Mary Jane Nelson and cousin, Brock Heckel.

