Local H.S. Basketball Standings; LVHS Boys & HSCHS Girls unbeaten

Article Updated: December 16, 2019
Wind River Head Coach Justin Walker talked strategy with his team during a timeout during this past weekend's Bridger Valley Tournament at Mountain View and Lyman. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Boys team standings after Week One:

4A Northwest: (Overall Record)

Riverton Wolverines 0-3

Cody Broncs 0-3

Rock Springs Tigers 0-4

 

3A Northwest: (Overall Record)

Lander Valley Tigers 3-0

Powell Panthers 2-1

Worland Warriors 0-0

Lovell Bulldogs 0-3

 

3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Buffalo Bison 3-1

Thermopolis Bobcats 2-1

Douglas Bearcats 1-3

Newcastle Doggies 0-1

 

2A Southwest: (Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 1-3

Shoshoni Wranglers 0-2 – missing 1 score

Kemmerer Rangers 0-3

Wind River Cougars 0-3

 

1A Northwest: (Overall Record)

Burlington Huskies 1-0

St. Stephens Eagles 2-1

Meeteetse Longhorns 2-2

Ten Sleep Pioneers 1-2

Dubois Rams 1-3

 

Girls team standings after Week One:

4A Northwest: (Overall Record)

Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans 3-0

Riverton Lady Wolverines 2-2

Rock Springs Lady Tigers 2-2

Cody Fillies 1-2

 

3A Northwest: (Overall Record))

Lander Valley Lady Tigers 2-1

Worland Lady Warriors 0-0

Powell Lady Panthers 0-3

Lovell Lady Bulldogs 0-3

 

3A Northeast: (Overall Record)

Douglas Lady Bearcats 4-0

Thermopolis Lady Bobcats 3-0

Buffalo Lady Bison 3-1

Newcastle Lady Doggies 0-1

 

2A Southwest: (Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 2-2

Wind River Lady Cougars 1-2

Kemmerer Lady Rangers  0-2 – missing 1 score

Shoshoni Lady Blue 0-3

 

1A Northwest: (Overall Record)

Ten Sleep Ladiy Pioneers 1-2

Burlington Lady Huskies 0-1

Meeteetse Lady Longhorns 0-4

St. Stephens Lady Eagles 0-4

–Courtesy Wyopreps.com

