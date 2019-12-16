Local H.S. Basketball Standings; LVHS Boys & HSCHS Girls unbeaten

Boys team standings after Week One:
4A Northwest: (Overall Record)
Riverton Wolverines 0-3
Cody Broncs 0-3
Rock Springs Tigers 0-4
3A Northwest: (Overall Record)
Lander Valley Tigers 3-0
Powell Panthers 2-1
Worland Warriors 0-0
Lovell Bulldogs 0-3
3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Buffalo Bison 3-1
Thermopolis Bobcats 2-1
Douglas Bearcats 1-3
Newcastle Doggies 0-1
2A Southwest: (Overall Record)
Wyoming Indian Chiefs 1-3
Shoshoni Wranglers 0-2 – missing 1 score
Kemmerer Rangers 0-3
Wind River Cougars 0-3
1A Northwest: (Overall Record)
Burlington Huskies 1-0
St. Stephens Eagles 2-1
Meeteetse Longhorns 2-2
Ten Sleep Pioneers 1-2
Dubois Rams 1-3
Girls team standings after Week One:
4A Northwest: (Overall Record)
Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans 3-0
Riverton Lady Wolverines 2-2
Rock Springs Lady Tigers 2-2
Cody Fillies 1-2
3A Northwest: (Overall Record))
Lander Valley Lady Tigers 2-1
Worland Lady Warriors 0-0
Powell Lady Panthers 0-3
Lovell Lady Bulldogs 0-3
3A Northeast: (Overall Record)
Douglas Lady Bearcats 4-0
Thermopolis Lady Bobcats 3-0
Buffalo Lady Bison 3-1
Newcastle Lady Doggies 0-1
2A Southwest: (Overall Record)
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 2-2
Wind River Lady Cougars 1-2
Kemmerer Lady Rangers 0-2 – missing 1 score
Shoshoni Lady Blue 0-3
1A Northwest: (Overall Record)
Ten Sleep Ladiy Pioneers 1-2
Burlington Lady Huskies 0-1
Meeteetse Lady Longhorns 0-4
St. Stephens Lady Eagles 0-4
–Courtesy Wyopreps.com