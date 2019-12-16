Fifteen Arrests over weekend; Home Burglary reported

Riverton Police responded to 81 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. Items of note from the call log included:

A report of a sexual assault of a juvenile that reportedly occurred sometime this past fall is under investigation.

A man found highly intoxicated in the gutter in the 600 block of North Federal was transported to the hospital.

A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Jackson Street after an open door was noticed and items from inside the house missing.

Arrests/Citations:

Toni Aguilar, 41, Riverton, Probation Violation

Wendall Antelope, 41, Riverton, Public Intoxication and four Riverton Municipal warrants

Bradley Cunico, 49, Delta, Colo., Bond Revocation

Lukas Regan, 28, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence and was issued two traffic citations.

Herbert Wheeler, 32, Riverton, Fremont County warrant

Agnes Addison, 41, Arapahoe, Fremont County warrant

Horace SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Three Riverton Municipal warrants

A juvenile male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance at Riverton High School

Anthony Armajo, 25, Riverton, Public Intoxication

A 19-year-old male, Winslow, Ariz., was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Arizona

Dale Thayer, 41, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication

Eleanor Maldonado, 52,Riverton, Fremont County warrant

Heather Bruner, 48, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence

Rudolph Norse, 51, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication; Cited for Criminal Trespass

A 19-year-old female was issued a citation for Minor in Possession/Minor Under the Influence

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.