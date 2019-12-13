Thursday night scores; Friday’s H.S. BB Games

Girls
Cheyenne Central 47, Riverton 37 (Strannigan Classic)
Riverton 65, Laramie 35 (Strannigan Classic)
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 47, Southeast 20
Boys
Southeast 51, Wyoming Indian 49 (Burns Tournament) SE tipped in a shot with 0.5 seconds left for the win
Laramie 51, Riverton 42 (Casper Classic)
Friday’s Boys Schedule
Riverton vs. Cheyenne South in Casper, 4:30 p.m. (NCHS)
Lander Valley at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
2A Wind River at 3A Mountain View, 5:30 p.m. (KWYW,99.1)
2A Shoshoni at 3A Burns, 1:30 p.m.
Wyoming Indian vs. Pine Bluffs, 4:30 p.m. (@Burns HS)
Southeast vs. Shoshoni, 7:30 p.m. (Burns Elementry)
2A Wyoming Indian at 3A Burns, 9 p.m.
3A Thermopolis at 2A Wright, 8 p.m.
St. Stephens at H.E.M., 2:30 p.m.
Dubois vs. Cheyenne East Freshmen, 2:30 p.m. (H.E.M. Aux)
Rock River vs. St. Stephens, 6 p.m. (Hanna Elementary)
Dubois at Encampment, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Girls Schedule
Cheyenne East at Riverton, 5:30 p.m.
Douglas vs. Lander Valley at Buffalo, 12 p.m
Lander Valley vs. Rawlins, 6 p.m.
3A Big Piney vs. 2A Wind River at Mountain View, 7 p.m. (MVHS Aux) (KWYW, 99.1)
2A Shoshoni at 3A Burns, 12 p.m.
Wyoming Indian vs. Pine Bluffs, 3 p.m. (@Burns HS)
Southeast vs. Shoshoni, 6 p.m. ( Burns Elem)
2A Wyoming Indian at 3A Burns, 7:30 p.m.
3A Thermopolis vs. 1A Kaycee, 3:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at H.E.M., 1 p.m.
Fort Washakie vs. Cheyenne East Freshmen, 1 p.m. (H.E.M. Aux)
Rock River vs. St. Stephens, 4:30 p.m. (Hanna Elem)
Fort Washakie at Encampment, 4:30 p.m