Thursday night scores; Friday’s H.S. BB Games

Article Updated: December 13, 2019
Wyoming Indian Chiefs Coach Craig Ferris huddled with his team in their first game of the season Thursday night at Burns. The Chiefs' 20 game win streak was broken on a last second tip in by Southeast in a 51-49 loss. Wyotoday photo by Cody Beers

Girls

Cheyenne Central 47, Riverton 37 (Strannigan Classic)

Riverton 65, Laramie 35 (Strannigan Classic)

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 47, Southeast 20

Boys

Southeast 51, Wyoming Indian 49 (Burns Tournament) SE tipped in a shot with 0.5 seconds left for the win

Laramie 51, Riverton 42 (Casper Classic)

Friday’s Boys Schedule

Riverton vs. Cheyenne South in Casper, 4:30 p.m. (NCHS)

Lander Valley at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

2A Wind River at 3A Mountain View, 5:30 p.m. (KWYW,99.1)

2A Shoshoni at 3A Burns, 1:30 p.m.

Wyoming Indian vs. Pine Bluffs, 4:30 p.m. (@Burns HS)

Southeast vs. Shoshoni, 7:30 p.m. (Burns Elementry)

2A Wyoming Indian at 3A Burns, 9 p.m.

3A Thermopolis at 2A Wright, 8 p.m.

St. Stephens at H.E.M., 2:30 p.m.

Dubois vs. Cheyenne East Freshmen, 2:30 p.m. (H.E.M. Aux)

Rock River vs. St. Stephens, 6 p.m. (Hanna Elementary)

Dubois at Encampment, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Girls Schedule

Cheyenne East at Riverton, 5:30 p.m.

Douglas vs. Lander Valley at Buffalo, 12 p.m

Lander Valley vs. Rawlins, 6 p.m.

3A Big Piney vs. 2A Wind River at Mountain View, 7 p.m. (MVHS Aux) (KWYW, 99.1)

2A Shoshoni at 3A Burns, 12 p.m.

Wyoming Indian vs. Pine Bluffs, 3 p.m. (@Burns HS)

Southeast vs. Shoshoni, 6 p.m. ( Burns Elem)

2A Wyoming Indian at 3A Burns, 7:30 p.m.

3A Thermopolis vs. 1A Kaycee, 3:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at H.E.M., 1 p.m.

Fort Washakie vs. Cheyenne East Freshmen, 1 p.m. (H.E.M. Aux)

Rock River vs. St. Stephens, 4:30 p.m. (Hanna Elem)

Fort Washakie at Encampment, 4:30 p.m

