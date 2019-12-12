Yellowstone’s winter season starts December 15, 2019

At 8 a.m. Sunday, December 15, roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public for travel by snowcoaches and snowmobiles. Winter is here!

Visitors will be able to travel the park’s interior roads on commercially-guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the North, West, and South Entrances. Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.

The East Entrance Road over Sylvan Pass will open for oversnow travel on Sunday, December 22.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is plowed and open to wheeled-vehicle travel all year.

Plan ahead for your winter adventure. In addition to unique winter travel opportunities, Yellowstone also offers a variety of activities such as ranger-led programs, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

Weather is extremely unpredictable and road closures or delays can occur with little or no warning. Please come prepared. Carry personal emergency survival equipment and dress appropriately for outside activities in extremely cold weather.

Lodging and services are limited during winter. The following list highlights what winter visitor services are available and when they will open:

Old Faithful

December 15 – Old Faithful Visitor Education Center, Geyser Grill, and Bear Den Gift Shop and Ski Shop

December 16 – Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins and Obsidian Dining Room

Mammoth Hot Springs

December 15 – Mammoth Hotel, Mammoth Hotel Map Room Barista/Bar, Dining Room, Terrace Grill, Mammoth Gift Shop and Ski Shop

Open Year-round – Albright Visitor Center, Mammoth General Store, medical clinic, campground, and post office

Service Stations

Open Year-round – 24-hour gasoline pumps are available at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village, and Old Faithful

Additionally, warming huts at Canyon, Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek, Madison, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, and West Thumb provide shelter. Some huts are staffed during business hours. Food, restrooms, and water are available at some huts. All warming huts, except Mammoth Hot Springs, will open on December 15. Mammoth Hot Springs will open on December 16.