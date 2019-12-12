Winter Storm Warning for NW Fremont County, Dubois

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 5 PM Friday across western Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. The heaviest snow will fall today and tonight with 10 to 20 inches expected in the mountains by Friday. Winds will increase later today through early Friday.

The Dubois area in NW Fremont County could expected 2-3 new inches of snow from this storm.

Lighter snow will continue to fall on Saturday, mainly across western and

southern Wyoming.