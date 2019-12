A log crashed through the window of a black 2018 Dodge Dually 3500 at Murdoch’s in the 500 block of East Sunset at 9:31 a.m. Thursday. Police said the matter was a civil issue and did not become involved.

Police are investigating threats made against a local veterinarian and the PAWS for Life Animal Shelter after a man’s dog was taken to PAWS following his arrest on August 27th. A report is pending.

There were no arrests or citations issued in the past 24 hours.