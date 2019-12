Robert R. “Ray” Sigmon, age 94, passed away on December 8, 2019 in Lander, Wyoming.

Ray was born on April 14, 1925 to Harrison C. and Effie L. Mosley Sigmon in Diana, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Cathern; a daughter Fran Strand of Lander; son Robert Sigmon and wife Kay of Casper; 4 granddaughters and 6 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

