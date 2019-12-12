Man bitten trying to break up a dog fight

Lander Police responded to 15 calls for service on Thursday. There were no arrests or citations issued.

Police said a subject tried to break up a dog fight at 2:14 pm Thursday and was bitten on the hand. He sought treatment at the emergency room. The dogs ran off and the owners are unknown.

A deer versus vehicle crash at milepost 82 just east of Lander was reported at 5:31 p.m.

Three reports of harassment of a student or students at Lander Middle School were reported Thursday. The LPD report said the school is handling the incident.