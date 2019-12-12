Breaking News

Glitter Bomb; Truck rollover; Prescription theft reported

Article Updated: December 12, 2019
The sheriff’s office in Lander reported receiving 34 calls for service on Thursday, including 19 ambulance calls. Three persons were booked into the detention center which now has a population of 162 total inmates, one of whom is on home detention with three housed in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

A resident on Painted Hills Drive in Dubois reported being harassed after receiving a package and when it was opened a glitter bomb went off.

A bucket truck rolled over on the Sand Draw Road at milepost 5 Thursday at 3:46 p.m. The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

The owner of a vehicle on Cherry Street in Riverton reported that someone stole prescription medicine out of their vehicle overnight.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

