Lander Barber Shop opening in new Lander location

There’s a new business opening in Lander this winter at 820 Main Street. It’s the Lander Barber Shop operated by Justine Heil, who is a barber and a cosmetologist. The hours are Tuesday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:00pm and Saturday (Walk-ins only) 9:00am till it slows down.

The Lander Barber Shop offers services for men, women and children including colors, cuts, hot towel razor shave and more. To make an appointment or for more information call 307-851-8203 or visit their Facebook Page: landerbarbershop.