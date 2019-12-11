Riverton Schools received Clean Audit; Officers elected

Becky Lancaster was elected as the Board Chair of the Riverton School Board Tuesday night. During its annual reorganization meeting, Lancaster was elevated from the Vice-Chair position, which she held during the last year.

Other officers elected included Carl Manning as Vice-Chair, Jody Ray was re-elected as Board Clerk and Jenni Wildcat was re-elected as Board Treasurer.

The board also received the district’s audit report. CPA Tim Fixter of Fagnant, Lewis and Brinda, P.C. of Lander told the board that the district’s staff is excellent to work with and he delivered an “Unmodified” opinion, which he said is the highest that could be offered. Fixter said he “tested the heck out of the district, and was not finding things. You have a very good staff, very good controls and the district is in a good position.”

Superintendent Terry Snyder also thanked the district staff for work that resulted in the clean audit.

Board Liaison Appointments: