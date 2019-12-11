Lady Rustlers go 1-1 on the weekend court

After the win over the Wyoming All-Stars on Friday (91-30), the Central Wyoming College Women’s Basketball team lost to nationally ranked Western Nebraska the following day (85-68).

“WNCC is a talented team. They play hard, out-tough opponents and have consistently proven to show up in big games,” comments Coach Fearing. The Cougars guards, Tishara Morehouse (#4) and Yuliyana Valcheva (5) score 18 and 14 points a piece vs Central.

“We are a team with quite a bit of stagnant potential right now… Unfortunately, potential alone does not win games,” said Coach Lindsey Fearing. “If we can get our freshmen to gain confidence within themselves, everything will begin to click for this team.” Freshmen guards combined for a total shot count of 9-67. Kailiana Ramos finished with 10 points going 4-6 from the field and Paityn Williams contributed 8 points.

Midway through the second half, Essy Latu cranked up her game giving the Rustlers a chance to cut the deficit under 10. She connected on 3 3-pointers, after Central put together 4 consecutive stops against the Cougars.

Essy Latu ended the game with a new high of 34 points and 7 rebounds. She shot a remarkable field goal percentage at 62%, connected on 5 3-pointers, then topped it off by shooting 100% from the freethrow line.

Up Next: The Rustlers will host the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday, December 12th at 5pm and Colorado Northwestern on Friday, December 13th at 5pm. The game against CNCC will be a holiday theme. Please wear your best holiday attire for FREE admission into the game!