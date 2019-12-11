H.S. Basketball begins: WRRN Broadcast Schedule

This Weekend marks the start of the high school basketball season in Wyoming and Fremont County’s boys and girls teams will be seeing action this coming weekend. You can hear the play-by-play of selected games on the Wind River Radio Network. Here’s this weekend’s broadcast schedule:

The Voice of Riverton’s Wolverines and Lady Wolverines is Erick Pauley

The Voice of Wyoming Indian’s Chiefs and Lady Chiefs is Cody Beers

The Voice of Wind River’s Cougars and Lady Cougars is Ernie Over

Other local Teams playing games this weekend include the Riverton Boys at the Casper tournament; Shoshoni at the Burns Classic; Dubois, St. Stephens and Fort Washakie at the Carbon County Classic; Lander Valley Participating in the East-West Challenge; and Thermopolis at the Herder Classic in Glenrock.