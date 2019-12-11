Frontier Graduate received HS Diploma Tuesday Night

The Riverton School Board and dozens of family members and friends stood Tuesday night when Pomp and Circumstance was played, introducing Frontier Academy’s latest graduate, Ariana Heidi Rieck.

The addition of the music and a formal entrance into the room is the new format to acknowledge Frontier graduates.

Rieck’s instructor and mentor at Frontier, Tina Chandler, said Ariana had faced some hardships resulting in her enrolling at Frontier on two separate occasions, “but she was able to come back and finish her degree. She was so excited to do this and her hard work showed how important it was to her,” she said. “When she came back, she was ambitious to make it happen, and we shared special times and moments with her as a Frontier family.”

Chandler also noted that Ariana would be missed. “She had a signficant presence at Frontier, she had pep in her step, she came every day ready to work and made people feel comfortable around her,” she said. “She encouraged people in her class and was a great role model.”

Because Ariana wanted to graduate by the end of the year, Chandler said she had “a crazy amount of work” to do. And work she did, after school at home and on the weekends. She made a plan and stuck to it.

Speaking for herself, Ariana said her journey started at Riverton High School, but that didn’t work out her. “I was accepted at Frontier and I loved it there. Life got tough agains and I had to leave and work, and then I got hurt at the job and had three knee surgeries.” Ariana said that gave her the motivation to get back to school and get her diploma. “I want to say thank you to the Frontier Staff who kept me motivated. I also want to thank my family for helping me through this.

Rieck said she wants to go into the field of teaching, and she noted that she already has her substitute certification in place and that she wants to continue in education.

Superintendent Terry Snyder congratulated the new graduate. “This is truly a celebration. Look at the drive and commitment she had to graduate when she very easily could’ve been sidetracked,” he said. “A high school diploma is so helpful in life and with it, you have a chance. Everyone has a path. Congratulations.”