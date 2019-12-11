Debit Card Fraud; Theft of DVDs; Two Arrests

Lander Police received 11 calls for service on Wednesday. Among routine items were the following reports:

A fraud on a debit card was reported at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday. A LPD Report said the complainant’s bank would handle the matter.

The Safeway Store reported the theft of some 20 DVD videos from the store by an unknown male and female who fled the store. The two were unable to be located.

Arrests/Citations

Carol Costa, 47, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Fremont County warrant

Danielle Dighton, 34, Lander, arrested on three Fremont County warrants plus charges of Trespassing and Shoplifting.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.