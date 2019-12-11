Boys & Girls Club prospects moving forward in Riverton

Fremont County School District #25 Superintendent Terry Snyder told the school board Tuesday night that plans for a local Boys and Girls Club are progressing, slowly, but progressing.

“This project has been on the burner for about 5 years. It’s taken some time to get studies and commitments together,” he said, “But we’ll find a way to make it happen.”

Snyder said he attended a meeting on Monday with the Advisory committee that includes members of the community who are exploring the possibility. “We’ve still got some work to do, but I’m excited about it.”

Snyder said the Boys and Girls Club program would provide opportunities for students to get academic support after school and participate in activities from socialization to games and such. “It will be really good.” Snyder noted that a second county community, Dubois, just joined the Central Wyoming Boys and Girls Club for programming in the Upper Country. “We’re Getting close, we have another meeting in January and I’ll have more to report next time,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of those community members working on the project, Cody Beers, posted this comment on his Facebook page Wednesday. “Exciting news for Riverton! I’m proud to be part of this. This message is from Ashley Bright, the CEO of the Central Wyoming Boys and Girls Club:

“We are continuing our work for a Boys & Girls Club youth development after school and summer program site in Riverton. The opening is targeted for Fall 2020. As community leaders, we believe in the proven impact the Boys & Girls Club has had on youth in Wyoming and across the nation. It is our desire to see a Club not only open but flourish for youth in Riverton.”