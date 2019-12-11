Ad hoc Group Received Honor from the District 25 Rec Board Tuesday night

The Fremont County School District #25 Board Tuesday night awarded its Recreation District Group Volunteers of the Year award to the ad hoc Kickin’ Trash group.

Board member Jody Ray said the volunteer effort was geared toward inspiring the Riverton Community to lend a hand in making the town a better and cleaner place.

The effort was started in March with community members Rusty Wuertz, Rebecca Schatza, Cory Rota, Lance and Kelly Goede, KaCee and son Ryan Bailey and Eric and Tara Carr. The group encourages community members to participate in different trash pickup events coordinated on the Kickin’ Trash Facebook Page.

Church groups, families and individual citizens have volunteered to seep, pick up trash, cover graffiti, and shovel show. Local businesses have embraced the roup donating gift cards, trash bags thanks to WYDOT, and even trash pickers and other tools.

Anyone looking to join in on the movement can plan his/her own pickup, or join another event by visiting the Kickin’ Trash Facebook page.

An individual Recreation District volunteer will be honored in January.