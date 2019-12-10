Wyoming Works funds CWC Meat Processing Consortia

Governor Mark Gordon asked the Legislature to launch a new program called Wyoming Works last year, an idea that passed the Legislature in March. Its goal is to provide programs and resources for adult students to learn a skill that leads to secure employment. Now the Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC) has vetted and approved the first four funding awards for Wyoming Works educational programs.

“I was thrilled to work with Senator Dave Kinskey and his fellow legislators on moving this idea forward, and I am excited to see Wyoming’s community colleges fund programs that will directly impact the state’s workforce needs and serve industry’s demands,” Governor Gordon said. “Wyoming Works is critical for economic diversification and I believe this is just the beginning of a robust effort to train the private sector workforce of tomorrow.”

The four programs include two – meat processing and CDL training – that are a consortia among multiple community colleges, a first for the state according to WCCC Executive Director Dr. Sandy Caldwell.

The programs and funding amounts are as follows:

Meat Processing, a consortia among Central Wyoming College, Eastern Wyoming College and Northern Wyoming Community College District in the amount of $777,809.41. CDL Training, a consortia between Laramie County Community College, Eastern Wyoming College and Northwest College in the amount of $850,400. Production Technology at Laramie County Community College in the amount of $216,800. Welding Program Expansion at Casper College in the amount of $154,990.59.

Each of the four programs submitted was reviewed by a team that included a representative from the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and WCCC staff, who each scored each application independently. The final approval was completed by the Governor’s Office.

“I want to thank the Wyoming Community College Commission for getting this program off the ground quickly,” the Governor added. “We will be monitoring the progress of this program closely to ensure we are responsive to the needs of the private sector.”

Wyoming Works has seen significant progress in its first year, enrolling approximately 165 students and making available $3 million in individual student grants. Some student program funding remains available at Wyoming’s 7 community colleges.