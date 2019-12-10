Rustler men sweep weekend games, 1st time in two years

The Central Wyoming College Rustlers hosted Rexburg United and Colorado Northwestern over the weekend. Central would sweep the two teams, beating Rexburg 101-68 and CNCC 84-82.

The Rustlers played Rexburg on Friday night, leading in points the entire game. CWC outscored Rexburg the first half by 23 (52-29), but would only outscore the opponent by 10 (49-39) in the second half. This matchup ended up being a crowd pleaser, as the entire roster saw the floor. “This was one of the best games we have played from start to finish. With having control most of the game, it gave our entire roster a chance to see the court. It was awesome having four Wyoming kids playing together the last five minutes,” said Coach Schmit. High scorers for the Rustlers were Treyton Paxton and Jacob Smith, both with 16.

Saturday’s matchup against the Colorado Northwestern Spartans would end up being a much closer and physical game. CWC outscored CNCC in the first half by 15 (42-27), but would get outscored in the second half by 13 (55-42). Coach Schmit had this to say about the game, “Overall I thought we played an outstanding 28 minutes of basketball. Unfortunately, the other 12 minutes we were terrible. If we want to reach our goals of being one of the best teams in Region 9, we have to learn how to close games and play the entire 40 minutes.” Central was led in scoring (21) and rebounds (9) by Darius Guinn. Jacob Smith added 13 points and James Woods had 10.

Weekend Recap: “I wrote on the whiteboard before Saturday’s game to check off one of our goals for the season. That goal was sweeping a weekend. This is the first time we have done it in two seasons, so overall I am very pleased with the team effort. I cannot wait for the game Thursday night against CSI!” -Coach Brad Schmit

Up Next: The Rustlers will host the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday at 7pm.