LPD Cited Two; No arrests on Monday

Lander Police responded to 14 calls for service on Monday.

Items of note from the call log include:

A false burglar alarm at a location on North Second Street was handled by the security company.

A report of child abuse or neglect was called in from the Lander Middle School at 11:48 a.m. Monday

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 1100 block of Main Street at 12:08 pm. There were no injuries and no citations issued.

Arrests/Citations:

Roberto Alberto, 47, Florida, Cited for unsafe backing after a minor crash at the Wyoming Life Resource Center at 8:31 a.m. Monday.

Larrisscia Quiver-Tendall, 19, Lander, Cited for No Drivers License and No Insurance after a traffic stop in the parking lot at Lander Safeway.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.