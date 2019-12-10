Oct 23, 1934 – Dec 5, 2019

Henry Howell van Cleef III, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 23, 1934, died in Riverton, Wyoming on December 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with a reception to follow at The Reach.

Hank grew up in Branford, Connecticut and went on to study engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Reed College. He worked as an electrical engineer at Raytheon and at DEC, both in Massachusetts.

From an early age Hank loved to tinker with clocks, gadgets, and cars. This tinkering later evolved into tending rose bushes and creating what sometimes seemed like an elaborate irrigation system at his home in Riverton. He loved music, especially classical and jazz, and had a vast collection of vinyl which he transferred himself onto high resolution discs.

Hank was a voracious reader and could often be found sitting at his kitchen table with a cup of coffee and a copy of Scientific American, Popular Mechanics, or National Geographic. He read as many books as he could about history of every kind including the world wars, American and European history, Native American history, and the west. He loved the western U.S. and, after a successful career, came to live his last years here in Wyoming, where he’d spent a month one summer when he was a teen.

Hank leaves behind his two children, Christopher Peter Van Cleef (Amber) of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth Johanna Van Cleef (Peter Quinn) of Acton, Massachusetts, three grandchildren William Mattias Van Cleef and Lee Van Cleef of Jenkintown, PA, and Eve Quinn of Acton, MA, and two sisters, Susanna Joannidis of Lincoln, MA and Shirley Van Cleef Sullivan of Denver, Colorado.

