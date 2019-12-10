Dec 16, 1940 – Dec 6, 2019

Donald E. Randall, Sr., 78, of Thermopolis, Wyoming passed away at his home on Friday, December 06, 2019. As were his wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held.

Donald Earl Randall was born on December 16, 1940 in Atchison, Kansas to Richard Irvan and Darlene Mildred (Brancome) Randall. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Thermopolis, WY where Donald attended school and graduated from Thermopolis High School.

Donald served his country with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963 being Honorably discharged.

On June 1, 1963 he married Neomia Ruth Hanson in Richland, MO. After their marriage they returned to Thermopolis, WY where they made their home until his passing. Together they raised two sons, Don and Robert.

He worked as a Tool Pusher for Boden’s Well Service until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Neomia Randall; sons, Don (Mark) Randall and Robert (Tiffany) Randall; grandchildren, Lane Robert Randall and Jacob Don Randall; brothers, Richard (Nancy) Randall, Gary (Margret) Randall, and Ernest (Sharon) Randall; sisters, Diana (Rosco) Knight, Sandra Hughes, Sharyl (Neil) Conner, and Joyce (Jimmy) Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Darlene Randall; and sister, Barbara Smith-Higdon.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.