Cash stolen from pickup; Vehicle Fire; Three arrests

The side mirror on a vehicle parked at the Riverton Post Office was clipped by a hit and run driver at 8:34 am Monday.

A woman reported her daughter had been assaulted and the daughter’s car stolen in the Riverton area around 10 a.m. Monday. A report is pending.

The owner of a Ford F-350 pickup reported that $900 was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Fremont Ford. The report came in at 10:22am

Police and Riverton Firefighters were called out at 11:12 am to the intersection of South 5th East and East Washington where a vehicle was on fire. The fire was extinguished and then towed away from the scene. The Details Salon and the White and White Law Firm buildings were both threatened by the blaze.

Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at the Riverton Taco Johns.

Arrests/Citations:

James Tighman, 63, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence. Tighman was arrested after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard at 11:10 am. A state accident report was filed .

A juvenile male was arrested on a Bond Revocation and for Minor In Possession/Minor Under the Influence on Sioux Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Theodore Goggles, 78, Riverton, on a Riverton Municipal Warrant