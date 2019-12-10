Another new telephone scam reported

The county sheriff’s office in Lander received 44 calls for service on Monday, including 13 calls for an ambulance and four calls for a fire department. Six individuals were booked into the county detention center which has an inmate population today of 179 persons. Of those, one is on home detention and four inmates are being held outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log include:

A caller received a scam telephone solicitation saying she had missed jury duty and now there was a citation out for her arrest. The scammer urged the woman to get money cards to settle the issue. She did not, and called the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart at 4:09 pm Monday.

Deputies assisted the Shoshoni Police Report on a weapons offense complaint on the 100 block of West Second Street at 10:14 a.m. Monday