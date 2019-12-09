Two Drunk Drivers arrested over the weekend

Lander Police received 31 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Items of note from the call log:

A motorist reported hitting several deer on Wendy Street near Lander City Park. A police report said the deer ran from the scene and damage to a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was confirmed.

Arrests/Citations

Erica Wondrasek, 25, Lander, was served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center.

Justin Doane, 18, Hudson, Driving While Under the Influence, Minor In Possession and issued a citation for Turn Signal.

Dennis Lincoln, 37, Ethete, Cited for Trespassing

Dallas Spencer, 26, Lander, on a LPD warrant

Dylan Puroll, 22, Lander, Public Intoxication

Albino Magana, 43, Lander, Driving While Under the Influence.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.