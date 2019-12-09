Two dog bites; Ten arrests made; Flurry of vehicle crashes

The Riverton Police Department received 80 calls for service in the last 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday. Items of note from the call log:

A resident on the 1200 block of Riverview Road reported that someone had stolen their recycle bin sometime last Thursday.

A dog in the 400 block of North 14th East reported his dog just “went after another subject and bit him, breaking the skin.” The dog was identified as a Tibetan Mastiff. A report is pending.

A vehicle backed into another in the parking lot at Walmart Friday afternoon at 1:51 p.m.

A woman’s granddaughter was reportedly bitten by a dog just after 2 p.m. Friday on Blackfoot Avenue. The dog was placed in a kennel.

A fender bender in the 1000 block of North Federal was reported at 3:42 p.m. Friday. There were no injuries reported.

A 2003 Pontiac parked in the student lot at Riverton High School was struck by a hit-and-run driver sometime on Friday. The damage was discovered shortly after 4 p.m.

With the slick conditions outside, another fender bender with minor injuries was reported in the 700 block of East Sunset Friday at 6:37 p.m.

At 8:19 another two-vehicle crash was reported, this time in the 400 block of East Pershing. A state accident report was filed.

Just before 12:40 pm on Saturday, a two vehicle crash was reported in the 1400 block of Pioneer. There were no injuries.

A report of a domestic assault was called in at 2:18 p.m. on Saturday from the 1400 block of Wyoma Street. A report is pending.

A semi-truck struck a gasoline pump at the Big Horn Co-op at 4:35 pm Friday. A report was taken.

A victim was slashed in the face with a box cutter just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the All Nations Mobile Home Park. The victim was in triage at the hospital when the report was made. A report is pending.

A motorist reported that she struck a light pole in the Walmart parking lot at 8:58 a.m. Sunday. There were no reported injuries.

Arrests/Citations:

Travison Hurtado, 40, Riverton, Reckless Endangering.

Charity Carrier, 38, Ethete, Driving While Under the Influence

A 20-year-old female was cited for Minior In Possession and Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Jacob Harlan, 31, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence

A juvenile male allegedly not wearing any clothes and hollering on Blackfoot Avenue Saturday at 3 p.m. was cited for Minor in Possession and Minor Under the Influence.

Jamie Jenkins, 24, Riverton, Disturbing the Peace

Zedora Hope Trosper, 22, Fort Washakie, Domestic Battery

Nigel Brown 40, Riverton, Bond Revocation

Samuel Friday, 37, Ethete, Driving While Under the Influence, Drivers License Required, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

Martin Harris, 57, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication

Kaylee Westlake, 25, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Reece Russell, 25, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear.