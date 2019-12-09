Slick roads resulted in numerous traffic crashes

In the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office in Lander received 117 calls for service. Of those, 43 calls were for an ambulance and there were seven fire calls. Twenty individuals were booked into the detention center, which currently has an inmate population of 185. Of those, one inmate is on home detention and five others are being held in jails outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log include:

Deputies and an ambulance responded to a two vehicle crash at Highway 26 and the Eight Mile Road intersection Friday at 8:47 a.m.

Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police and the FBI in a call at 14597 Highway 287 at Fort Washakie Friday at 9:42 a.m.

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, a report was received that mailboxes had been knocked down by a hit and run driver on Dodrill Road near Riverton.

A report of a stolen credit card was received at 12:40 p.m. Friday from Rabbit Lane.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle off of the roadway at milepost 30 on Highway 26/287 West of Dubois at 4:21 p.m.

A woman who left her stranded vehicle and was reported missing on the Kirby Creek Road near Lysite was located by Hot Springs County officers Friday evening unharmed.

An alleged case of domestic abuse in the Riverton area is under investigation. Police were summoned to SageWest Health Care to interview a victim.

The Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle vs cow crash near the Diversion Dam intersection of highways 26 and 287 Friday at 11:05 pm.

A vehicle was reported in the ditch at milepost 102 on Highway 789 at 12:47 a.m. Saturday morning.

A one-vehicle rollover was reported inside the Wind River Canyon just inside the Hot Springs County line Saturday at 8:22 am.

A one-vehicle rollover on South Pass at milepost 51 was called in Sunday at 6:40 a.m. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

A Dodge Ram 3500 pickup struck a deer in the 500 block of Gabes Road at 12:18 p.m. Sunday.

Fire calls were to the several vehicle crashes reported above and to a gas investigation on Missouri Valley Road and a Carbon Monoxide alarm on North Second West in Riverton