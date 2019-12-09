Reorganization for FCSD#25 Board set Tuesday

The Riverton School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Central Office at 121 North 5th West with the board’s annual reorganization one of the topics during a work session. The board will also discuss evaluation materials for review of the superintendent.

The regular meeting convenes at 7 p.m. with the election of officers, designation of financial institutions for the district’s funds, and appointments to the various board and committee assignments.

A Frontier Academy graduation ceremony will take place for Ariaana Heidi Rieck and the District 25 Recreation Board’s Volunteer of the Year will be announced.

In action items, the audit report for the 2018-19 school year will be accepted and the resignation of Pat Patterson as RHS Head Football Coach will be considered.