Raspberry Store’s Grand Opening coming Friday

A current local business that most folks know is expanding. Son Harvest Seasons, Inc., has launched a stand-alone store featuring products made from its raspberries.

Previously, Son Harvest Seasons only sold fresh raspberries, in addition to having its famous pumpkin patch and corn maze along Two Valley Road and Highway 26 Northeast of Riverton. The business has now expanded its product line and has opened a store next to their fields.

Brian and Kim Peil said the new store, which will have its grand opening this coming Friday, “is selling Jellies, Jams and Syrups.” The grand opening will be at #21 Two Valley Road Friday from 10 am to 6 pm. Regular Monday through Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number for information is 307-856-6616.