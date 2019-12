Riverton Police Officers used two fire extinguishers to slow down an engine compartment fire on a vehicle parked next to the Details Salon at South Fifth East and East Washington Monday morning.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. with the fire threatening two buildings, the hair salon and the White and White Law Offices.

Shortly after the arrival of firefighters, the fire was quenched with with water. There were no injuries.

