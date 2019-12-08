Kendra C’Bearing, age 31 of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home in Riverton.

Kendra was born on November 17, 1988 to Houston Headley and Juliana C’ Bearing in Lander, Wyoming.

She attended Wyoming Indian schools. She worked at Ethete Head Start and Child Care Center. She loved doing beadwork, being with her nieces and nephews, watching the movies, FRIENDS, BOSS BABY AND WWE.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Julianna C’Bearing; her babies, Dustin J. Moss, Patrick V. C’Bearing and Julia Marie C’Bearing; aunts. LaWayne M. C’Bearing, Patricia “Cookie” C’Bearing; uncle, Byron V. Brown; grandfather, Patrick C’Bearing; great grandparents, Henry and Salina C’Bearing, John and Jesse Swallow and numerous other aunts, uncles and other family members.

She is survived by her companion Chester Moss; her sons Francis C’Bearing and Julian C’ Bearing; siblings, Dustin Friday and LaWayne C’Bearing; grandfather, Clyde Wallowingbull; grandmothers, Flora Swallow, Gloria St. Clair, Frances Swallow, Gloria C’Bearing, Charlotte Goggles and Salina C’Bearing; aunt Colleen Brown; uncle Colin Amos; nephews La’Meere Hayman and Lane W. Brown; nieces Diane and Doris Amos, “Nyjah, Santee and Ayanna Behan,” whom Kendra was the caretaker of these three.

Visitation with All Night Wake Services will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, Wyoming beginning at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019; Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, Wyoming at 10:00 A.M.

Burial will follow in the WallowingBull Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

