Fennis Dembo’s Jersey #34 Retired at UW Saturday

The University of Wyoming honored its most dynamic player of all-time, Fennis Dembo Saturday afternoon in Laramie by retiring his jersey #34 in at half time of the Pokes game with New Mexico.



Dembo was a three-time All-Western Athletic conference basketball player. Dembo was selected the 1987 WAC Player of the year. He finished his career as Wyoming’s all-time scoring leader, 2,311 points, and rebounding leader, 954 (Currently Third). He owned school records for career free throws (Currently Second) and field goals. Dembo led UW to the Finals of the 1986 NIT Championship and the “Sweet 16″ of the 1987 NCAA Championships. He was the leading scorer in the 1987 NCAA Championship tournament averaging 27.8 points per game. He was the first Wyoming basketball player ever featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Dembo was a member of the 1989 World Champion Detroit Pistons. He was inducted into the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame on October 29, 1993 and is a member of Wyoming’s All-Century Team.

Honors and Awards

First Team All-Western Athletic Conference, 1986, 1987, 1988

Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, 1987

NCAA Basketball Tournament record for free throw percentage in a game, 100% (16-16)

Wyoming career scoring leader, 2,311 points