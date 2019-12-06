Aug 14, 1954 – Dec 5, 2019

Richard Hall, 65, of Riverton passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 in Billings, MT after a hard fought battle. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, with a reception to follow afterward at St. Margaret’s Gymnasium. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 9th at Davis Funeral Home with a viewing an hour prior to the rosary.

Richard Hall was born in Casper on August 14, 1954 to Donald Hall and Barbara Ann (Bryan) Hall. Richard was a teenager when his family moved to Riverton. He went to Riverton High School and then later attended Central Wyoming College.

Richard married the love of his life Shannon Hall on July 12, 1972. A month after their marriage Richard joined the Army and they moved to Germany, after 7 years they moved back to Riverton in 1979 and there they made their home. Richard worked in the oilfield until he opened Hall’s Appliance Repair from which he later retired. Richard’s true passion was his family. He loved being a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. It is there that he found the most joy. He also enjoyed watching bull riding, wrestling and his Denver, Broncos, coaching baseball and rock n roll.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Shannon; daughter Kristin Paulsen (Tom); son Richard Hall (Errin); grandchildren Breck Umscheid (Kristina), Britney Wood (Justin), Cassie Paulsen, Nadia Hall, T.J Paulsen, and Cristian Hall. Great grandchildren Presley Umscheid, Kamdyn Umscheid, Parker “trumpybear” Wood. Brothers Bryan Hall (Mary Ellen), Alan Hall (Lynette), Don E. Hall (Maggie); sisters Helen Knapp and Mary Ann Kilgore (Ron). Sister in law Barbara Jean Miller (Randy) and brother in law Donald McKelvey (Susan). Along with numerous friends and family including special family friends Dan & Sherry Sealey and Mike & Susan Schooner.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald & Barbara Ann Hall, sister Colleen Schafer, brother Stephen Hall, and grandson Reed Paulsen.

Memorials may be made to Paws Animal Shelter in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

