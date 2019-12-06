No. Arapaho Scholarships now available at UW

Scholarship applications are now available for the Northern Arapaho Endowment for the 2020-21 academic year at the University of Wyoming. The application deadline is March 1, 2020.

Applications may be submitted through the online WyoScholarships system, detailed with instructions below:

— Log into WyoScholarships at: www.uwyo.edu/wyoscholarships.

— Click the “Sign In” button.

— Sign in with your UW username and password.

— For first-time users, complete the general application questions when prompted and click “finish and submit” when complete.

— Search for the Northern Arapaho Endowment and click the “Apply” button.

All requested materials will need to be submitted by the application deadline to be considered.

Each applicant must be an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and be seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. Previous recipients are required to reapply for continued support.

Applicants are asked to describe their involvement in American Indian activities and to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the Northern Arapaho people.

Scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic ability, potential and achievement; involvement in school, community and tribal activities; potential to contribute to the Northern Arapaho people upon graduation; and financial circumstances.

Scholarship awards may cover the cost of attendance, including tuition and fees, room and board, and books, less any other financial aid, grants, gift aid or scholarships that are received by the applicant/recipient.

Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.

For more information about the application process, call Anna Terfehr, associate director of scholarships in the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid, at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.