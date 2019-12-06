Justice Center targeted in Inquest Protest

Riverton Police responded to 30 calls for service on Thursday. Items of note from the call log included:

A unauthorized sign posted on the property of the Fremont County Justice Center in Riverton was removed. According to a RPD report, the sign read: “We The People Demand To See Any’s Inquest.” The sign referenced the death of Andy Antelope, who died September 21 after being shot by a police officer in front of Walmart after he allegedly attacked the officer with a knife. The county attorney, who protested the coroner’s plan to hold an inquest, has his office in the Justice Center. The attorney said no charges would be filed in the case.

The theft of some 60 feet of gutters was reported in the 200 block of North Second West. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Ashley Dewey, 28, Ethete, Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old male from Montana was issued a citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jose Cantu, 29, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence.

John Wood, 40, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting and Violation of a Protection Order.

Donald Armajo, 40, Ethete, on a Fremont County Warrant

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.