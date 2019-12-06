Great Gifts at Rock Solid Lapidary & Artistry Workshop

Looking for a great Christmas gift for a loved one, or maybe even just a little something for you? Swing in to Rock Solid in downtown Riverton! One of a kind jewelry by Local Guest Artists : Lesile Stratmoen, Alice Gustin, and Darla Keever is now available.

Each beautiful piece is handcrafted with a unique design inspired by the Earth and Wyoming. Experience the magnificence of top of the line gem stones from Mel and Alice Gustin’s lapidary. Their finds and discoveries come from right here in Wyoming as well as around the world. Precious Wyoming Jade, Brazillian/Ecuadorian Amethyst, and more!









If jewelry isn’t your thing, check out the Amethyst, Selenite, or Himalayan Salt lamps made from treasures inspired by the Earth. It’s the perfect time of year to pick up that one of a kind gift for that hard to buy for loved one!





Rock Solid is located @ 518 E. Main Street in Riverton. For more information call 856-1388 or visit Rock Solid , Wyoming Rock Resonance on Facebook!