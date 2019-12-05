State Financial Transparency Group to meet December 16

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Financial Transparency Working Group will meet in Room B1 in the Emerson Building, located at 2001 Capitol Avenue in Cheyenne on Monday, December 16 from 2 to 4 pm.

The agenda includes an update from the State Auditor’s Office on the state’s online checkbook, WyOpen; an overview of the Wyoming Sense website/tool; an introduction to Public Records Ombudsman Ruth Van Mark; and a discussion of next steps for the Financial Advisory Council.

The meeting will be live streamed via the group’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend.

Governor Mark Gordon and State Auditor Kristi Racines created the Financial Transparency Working Group to develop specific solutions to improve transparency and accessibility to state financial data that can be implemented efficiently and expediently.

Members include: Governor Gordon, Auditor Racines, Senator Cale Case from Lander, Representative Tom Walters from Casper, Gail Symons from Sheridan, John Masters from Cheyenne, and Sheridan Press editor Kristen Czaban.