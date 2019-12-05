County Coroner Pushes Back on County Attorney Claims

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen issued a press release this morning in regards to the September 21st office involved shooting. Stratmoen also took issue with the November 29th statement issued by County Attorney Patrick LeBrun which can be found here: https://wrrnetwork.com/2019/11/29/county-attorney-questions-county-coroners-actions-in-regards-to-september-walmart-shooting/



Coroner Press Release:

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office is issuing this release in relation to the reported law enforcement involved shooting that occurred on September 21st, 2019 at Walmart in Riverton WY. As announced on our release of September 24th, 2019, it is the policy of this office to convene a public inquest in the matter of any fatalities caused, or suspected to be caused, by any law enforcement agency in this jurisdiction.

The task by statute of a jury in an inquest is to determine the “name of the person and when, how, and by what means, if known, he came to his death.” This obviously includes the circumstances of an event, not just the cause of a death. This office obtains medical and psychological back ground, as well as completing scene investigation and autopsy. This is not a judicial proceeding, but an independent public presentation of the testimony and evidence in our case. Our concern is not whether prosecution does or does not occur – that is the responsibility of the county attorney, and his conclusions in that regard have been stated. By his public statements, however, he obviously does not appreciate the purpose of an inquest, or why they have been a public process for over 200 years. His determinations or opinions do not negate or complete the obligations of the coroner in a death. We have neither the same rules, or objectives in what we do.

This case has been complicated by several factors. First, we were not notified of the death until over five hours after it occurred. This causes issues with assessment of the body, scene, and time of death, as at this time we have no documentation that anyone officially checked to see if the person was deceased and when. EMS has no records that they were ever called to the scene either. Second, on the first of November, we received a letter from the attorney for the City of Riverton, denying our request for police department records, so we have no documentation of their involvement, or previous encounters with the deceased that may be relevant to determination of manner of death. We have not yet received the Division of Criminal Investigation reports, although the State Attorney General’s Office notified me on Wednesday, December 4th, that they are to provide them and are on their way. However, the DCI report is only a portion of what we need to consider in a case. I would note that the State Attorney General’s Office has been fully cooperative in assisting us in obtaining what we need from DCI since the beginning of this process, and that other individual officers or agencies should not be faulted for obstruction that is directed by their attorneys.

Jurors for the inquest are interviewed, vetted, and assessed for suitability prior to appointment. For example, in the last officer involved case, we had a juror with both sociology and psychology degrees to assess the possibility of what is commonly known as ‘suicide by cop’, an unfortunate possibility in some of these cases. There have been several cases here where individuals attempted to provoke officers into shooting them, subsequently died of other self-inflicted injuries. Consequently, the motivation of suicide must always be examined, and an inquest can be to the benefit of the officer as well as the public’s concerns.

The county attorney has taken one person from the pool of prospective jurors to imply that we would “stack” a jury one way or another, which is ludicrous to anyone that knows how we run this office. Jurors must be objective and unbiased, or that defeats the purpose of doing an inquest. It has also been stated that this process is overly costly, when in fact the last inquest was completed for around $800. That to me seems pretty reasonable for a transparent examination, and in any case, I do not think finding the truth should be tied to a dollar amount.

The final issue is that while the coroner has the authority in an inquest to issue subpoenas for witnesses, and cite for contempt under the statutes if they refuse to show up, enforcement of those subpoenas is up to law enforcement and the county attorney. The problem there is obvious in this case, both from public statements and unofficial indications from other agencies.

Without cooperation and complete information and witnesses to present to a jury, we cannot adequately and objectively present the case. Therefore, the inquest on this death is suspended and on hold indefinitely. The death will be certified as “undetermined” at this time since we are obstructed from completing the process and close the case. Unfortunately, we have seen plenty of examples in other state and national communities of the results of not having transparency in such tragic incidents, which an inquest was designed to mitigate. I am disappointed that some have forgotten who we are supposed to serve, and the loss of opportunity to answer the public’s questions or concerns in this case.

Mark Stratmoen

Fremont County Coroner