Eagles Hope Presented with $10,000 from First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank presenting the $10,000 giant check to Eagles Hope. Picture by Rusty Wuertz.

This morning, at 8:45 AM, First Interstate Bank employees, members from Eagles Hope Transitions, and several officers from the Riverton Police Department gathered in the festively decorated bank lobby to witness the presentation of a $10,000 check.

Smiles filled the room as the Director, Michelle Widmayer and Board Chair of Eagles Hope, Amber Franks, accepted the check. Onlookers included Officers Donahue and Dixon from the Riverton Police Department. Widmayer explained, “This means a lot to us. It means we can winterize; we can open up more rooms for residents and families.” She added that this will allow them funds for repairs in the case of a water heater going out and to purchase mini refrigerators for residents.

Michelle Widmayer, thanking the employees of First Interstate Bank. Picture by Rusty Wuertz.

Widmayer stressed how grateful she was to First Interstate Bank, “They have really made an investment in us. They are hosting our Angel Tree for families and they held a work day for us.” That work day she referenced took place on September 11th of this year and included a day full of First Interstate Bank employees where they helped rearrange pantries, painted rooms, cleaned and helped sort items. The Director wanted to thank Dominoes Pizza for feeding volunteers, AD Martin Lumber for providing supplies, and Terminix for helping get rid of some unwanted guests. Widmayer stressed her gratitude toward the President of First Interstate Bank and to the Administrative Assistant, Lori Mohler, for their support and dedication.

Market President of First Interstate, Victor Robbins, shed light on the banks interest in Eagles Hope with one sentence, “We do well when our community does well.” He went on to talk about the First Interstate Bank Foundation, that helps match funds with grants for local non-profits. According to the First Interstate Grant Application, First Interstate offers support, “…to nonprofit organizations that provide services to low and moderate income (LMI) individuals and communities within First Interstate Bank markets.”

The Mission of Eagles Hope:

The Eagles Hope Transitions provides for the residents of Fremont County a way to help create, build, and transition back into their families and/or the communities with the knowledge, skills and guidance they require to access and utilize needed services to become a healthy, productive member of Fremont County. The Eagles Hope Transitions provides a safe and sober living environment that allows all people to maintain dignity and respect, and long-term personal and financial sustainability.