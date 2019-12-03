Weather resulted in several vehicle crashes in Lander

An ambulance was sent to the Lander Safeway Store on a report of an employee who nearly cut off their finger.

A report of animal abuse on North 6th Street resulted in the owner of a dog being warned for keeping a dog chained up in the weather without shelter. The dog was taken inside.

Arrests/Citations

A fender bender at 11th and Academic way resulted in a citation being issued to Brannon Hedden, 22, Lander for Speed Too Fast For Conditions.

A minor traffic collision at 4th and Main resulted in a citation being issued to Mathew Noetzelmann, 44, Lander, for Following Too Close.

David Craig Blackbird, 20, Lander was arrested on a Fremont County warrant at North Park.

A traffic stop resulted in 900 block of Lincoln resulted in the arrest of Kayleigh Friday, 19, Ethete, on a LPD warrant. She was also cited for Possession of Marijuana, a Stop Sign Violation, Expired Registration, and No Insurance.

Willis St. Clair, 43, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication in the 1300 block of Main Street.

Andrew Dell Barrows, 40, Lander was arrested on a Fremont County warrant following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Cascade. He was also cited for Expired Registration and a Stop Sign Violation.

Following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Main Street, a 16-year-old female of Fort Washakie was cited for No Drivers License, Obstruction and Driving without Lights. In the same incident, Lisa Yawakia, 38, Fort Washakie, was cited for Permitting and Unlicensed Driver to Drive.