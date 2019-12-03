UW Mortar Board Honors ‘Top Profs’

Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently honored their “Top Profs” at the 40th annual Top Prof Night.

Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected professors who have positively influenced their lives at UW. These professors go beyond normal classroom expectations to help their students succeed.

“This is a special year for ‘Top Prof,’ as Mortar Board has been recognizing outstanding teaching now for 40 years,” says Christine Wade, an associate professor in the UW Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, and an adviser to the UW chapter. “It is such an honor for faculty members to be nominated by their students, and Mortar Board members really appreciate the opportunity to recognize the faculty who have helped shape them.”

Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. Mortar Board provides opportunities for continued leadership development; promotes service to colleges and universities; and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community. UW chapter members participate in numerous projects and activities throughout the year, both on campus and in the Laramie community.

Listed are UW Mortar Board students and their hometowns, along with their Top Profs and the professors’ departments:

Arvada, Colo. — Moriah Duncan, Janice Benson, Department of Accounting and Finance.

Birmingham, Ala. — Morgan O’Connor, Christina Warren, School of Nursing.

Brighton, Colo. — Jordyn Cox, Paula Belknap, School of Nursing; and Wesley Nietfeld, Joseph Holles, Department of Chemical Engineering.

Casper — Dalton Blase, Eric Krszjzaniek, Department of Management and Marketing; Bailey McCoy, Paula Belknap, School of Nursing; and Lulu Rochelle, John Hoberg, Department of Chemistry.

Cheyenne — Shelby Bell, Kent Noble, Department of Management and Marketing; Addison Perryman, Jacob Goheen, Department of Zoology and Physiology; and Kenzie Stampfli, Kara Pratt, Department of Zoology and Physiology.

Cody — Trent Bronnenberg, Rachel Watson, Department of Chemistry; Aaron Erickson, Pamela Langer, Department of Molecular Biology; and Ashley Umphlett, Ken Driese, Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center.

Denver, Colo. — Sara Martinez-Garcia, John Willford, WWAMI Medical Education Program.

Englewood, Colo. — Kathryn Kelley, Alyssa McElwain, Department of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Gillette — Kaylee Bass, Kent Noble, Department of Management and Marketing.

Green River — Averee Cobb, Elizabeth Minton, Department of Management and Marketing.

Greybull — Autumn Hopkin, Michelle Jarman, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities.

Highlands Ranch, Colo. — Hayley Stromberg, Sherrie Rubio-Wallace, School of Nursing.

Laramie — Jake Aadland, Peter Thorsness, Department of Molecular Biology; Carter Eckhardt, Pamela Langer, Department of Molecular Biology; Eloise Fadial, Jing Zhou, Department of Chemistry; and Daniel Zhu, Jay Gatlin, Department of Molecular Biology.

Lusk — Lexie Dockery, Benjamin Rashford, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.

Powell — Tristan Bohlman, Amy Navratil, Department of Zoology and Physiology.

Riverton — Christie Wildcat, Angela Jaime, School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice.

Romeo, Colo. — Leslie Sims, Kerry Sondgeroth, Department of Veterinary Sciences.

Sheridan — Chaney Peterson, Lindsey Freeman, School of Teacher Education; and Tyra Relaford, Susan Frye, Department of English.

West Fargo, N.D. — Abbey Mills, Jenn Dorwart, Department of Accounting and Finance.