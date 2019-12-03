May 25, 1945 – Nov 29, 2019

Robin Anne Harrington (Poff), 74, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Help for Health Hospice on November 29, 2019, with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be planned in the spring.

Robin was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, May 25, 1945, to Robert A. and Anne P. (Patterson) Poff. Robin and her twin sister Roberta were the oldest of 6 children. She graduated from Riverton High School in 1963.

Robin married Fred C. Harrington on October 8, 1966. They had two sons, Lonnie Dean, and Mickey C. The family lived in many different places over years, but always came back home to Wyoming.

Robin enjoyed camping and fishing, but most of all she loved to take care of her family. She was always baking bread, and cooking her famous fried chicken for her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Fred, her oldest son Lonnie Dean Harrington, and brother-in-laws Hilmer Kiser, Leo Harrington and Ed Harrington.

She is survived by her youngest son Mickey Harrington, and wife Lisa of Dubois, Wyoming; Granddaughter Jessie Harrington, and great grandson Knox Dubiak of Riverton, Wyoming; Grandson Ty Dunlap of Shafter, California; Sister Roberta (Woody) Hobbs, and husband Albert of Seward, Alaska; Sister Anita Lobdell, and husband Dyle of Riverton, Wyoming; Sister Maranna Kiser of Seward, Alaska; Sister Rebecca Koski, and husband Robert of Riverton, Wyoming; Brother Robert Poff and wife Marla (Kate), of Riverton, Wyoming; And many wonderful, and loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Help for Health Hospice in Memory of Robin A. Harrington, 1240 College View Drive, Riverton WY 82501.

