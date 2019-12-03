Breaking News

Muddy Gap, Atlantic City had peak Wind Gusts Sunday

Article Updated: December 3, 2019
It will be breezy for the remainder of this week according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Image from Flickr

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton reported peak wind gusts from Sunday and Sunday night. The wind corridor through Southeast Fremont County registered the highest gusts, with the Dubois area also reporting strong winds. 

...PEAK WIND GUSTS SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...

LOCATION                     SPEED     TIME/DATE                            

...FREMONT COUNTY...
MUDDY GAP 7 SW               58 MPH    1150 AM 12/01                        
ATLANTIC CITY 10 NE (WYDOT)  57 MPH    0704 PM 12/01        
JEFFREY CITY                  52 MPH    0701 PM 12/01         
DUBOIS AIRPORT               38 MPH    0755 PM 12/01                        
DUBOIS                       37 MPH    0230 AM 12/02                        
SOUTH PASS CITY 2 W (WYDOT)  35 MPH    0848 PM 12/01

