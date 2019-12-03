Muddy Gap, Atlantic City had peak Wind Gusts Sunday

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton reported peak wind gusts from Sunday and Sunday night. The wind corridor through Southeast Fremont County registered the highest gusts, with the Dubois area also reporting strong winds.

...PEAK WIND GUSTS SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT... LOCATION SPEED TIME/DATE ...FREMONT COUNTY... MUDDY GAP 7 SW 58 MPH 1150 AM 12/01 ATLANTIC CITY 10 NE (WYDOT) 57 MPH 0704 PM 12/01 JEFFREY CITY 52 MPH 0701 PM 12/01 DUBOIS AIRPORT 38 MPH 0755 PM 12/01 DUBOIS 37 MPH 0230 AM 12/02 SOUTH PASS CITY 2 W (WYDOT) 35 MPH 0848 PM 12/01