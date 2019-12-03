Breaking News

Brooks Lake had most local snow

WyoToday
Article Updated: December 3, 2019
Comments Off on Brooks Lake had most local snow
The WYDOT Webcam image from Wind River Lake on Togwotee Pass.

That strong late November winter storm brought widespread snowfall across Wyoming. Here are the number from this event as reported by the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

☃️

Post navigation

Posted in: