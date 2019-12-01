Weather cancels Cowgirls game with NM Highlands

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball game against New Mexico Highlands, originally scheduled for today, Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m., has been canceled due to inclement weather. It will not be made up.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the New Mexico Highlands game with the $5 Black Friday ticket deal will have the option to get a refund or pick a different game for their tickets. The Wyoming ticket office is open Monday through Friday and can be reached over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Willett West entrance of the Arena-Auditorium

The Cowgirls are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when they travel to face Air Force in a Mountain West showdown.