Roads closed statewide but South Pass & Togwotee open

You can’t get there from here, well almost. The only roads open in the state at this hour (Saturday at 6 p.m.) locally are north through the Wind River Canyon and Big Horn Basin, West over Togwotee Pass, and Southwest over South Pass.

Highway 26 east of Shoshoni is closed, Highway 287/789 from the Rawlins Junction south of Lander to Rawlins is closed, The Sand Draw highway is closed south of Riverton. Interstate 25 is closed from Cheyenne to Buffalo, Interstate 80 is closed from Rock Springs to Cheyenne and all highways in Niobrara, Goshen and Laramie Counties are closed.